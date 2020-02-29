Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
South Yarmouth, MA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Pauline Fallow


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Fallow Obituary
Fallow, Pauline
Pauline Q. Fallow, 91, of West Yarmouth passed away February 22, 2020 at Mill Hill Residence. Born on January 31, 1929 to Robert E. Quinn and Mary I. (Carter) Quinn in Providence, RI. She attended the University of Rhode Island and earned a Bachelor's Degree in English. Pauline volunteered as a teaching assistant in schools in Duxbury in the 70's and enjoyed helping students. Shen later enjoyed volunteering at a local thrift shop on the Cape. She donated to numerous charities and always looked to help the disadvantaged.
She is predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fallow, her sisters Norma Quinn- Richards and Penelope Quinn, and her brothers Cameron (Ronnie) Quinn and Robert C. Quinn.
She is survived by her children: Paul, Jonathan, Matthew, Mary and James as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 8:30-9:30 am on Monday March2, 2020 at Doane, Beal and Ames, South Dennis, MA. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church, South Yarmouth, MA on Monday March 2, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will be at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery is Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 11am.
For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealamesdennis.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -