PARENT, Pauline L. (Bedard)
(86) of Cumberland, beloved wife of Raymond, passed on peacefully with her loving family by her side on August 11, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Born in East Providence on March 7th, 1933, she was the third daughter and sixth of fourteen children of the late Donat and Marie Anna (née Langlais) Bedard who had migrated to Rhode Island from Québec.
Pauline was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, whose favorite moments were those spent with family and friends. She was an avid reader, lifelong learner and a talented seamstress who also enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting. Never one to have idle hands, she always had a quilt, baby blanket, sweater or scarf in the works. Her grandchildren enjoyed trick or treating in her adorable costumes and were warmed by the many hats, mittens and scarves that she made for them. She designed and created her own wedding gown, which later became a Christening gown for her children and several grandchildren. With her family, she enjoyed weekend trips to the beach, family get togethers and sleepovers with her grandchildren. She enjoyed making French Canadian dishes, especially crêpes and meat pies, which were enjoyed by many.
After they became empty nesters, Pauline and her husband, Ray, enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, setting foot in all provinces in Canada and all continental states except one. They were happiest on the road and enjoyed many winters in Florida with their large group of friends. In 2010, Pauline was thrilled to celebrate her granddaughter's 10th birthday in Paris and enjoyed climbing the Eiffel Tower and touring the Musée d'Orsay.
Pauline was a devout Catholic and a longtime communicant and lector of St. Aidan Parish in Cumberland. Her talents were spent on many projects that benefited the parish and local charities. In later years, she enjoyed lunch and outings with the ladies of the Red Hat Society.
Little did she know when she went to a dance on a Friday night in 1955 that she would meet the love of her life who adored and cherished her as much today, if not more, as he did the first night they met. They were married six months later. They moved to Cumberland in 1957 and began raising their four daughters together. Pauline and Ray were married for over 63 years.
Pauline is survived by her children, Lorraine Parent of Lincoln, Diane Moriarty and her husband Terry of Stamford, CT, Kathleen Goffe and her husband Kevin of Cumberland, and Denise Parent and her husband James Paquette of Providence; her grandchildren, Patrick (Diana), Ryan (Samantha) and Connor (Christine) Moriarty, Olivia, Colin and William Goffe, and Isabelle and Jillian Paquette; her great-grandchildren, Makenna Moriarty and Finn Moriarty; and her siblings, Marcel, Richard and Andre Bedard, Claire Robitaille and Laurette Lefebvre. She was the sister of the late Gilles, Raymond, Fernand "Lefty", George and Real Bedard, Carmen Handrigan, Simonne Vallee and Aline Lefebvre.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Pauline's Life Celebration to be held Thursday, August 15, with Visiting Hours from 4 to 7 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, August 16, in the St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Donations may be made in her memory to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019