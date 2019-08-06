Home

Pauline M. (Durfee) Carlson

Pauline M. (Durfee) Carlson Obituary
CARLSON, PAULINE M. (Durfee)
92, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Herman L. Carlson, and daughter of the late Harold E. and Marion M. (Martin) Durfee. She is survived by her sons, Richard E. Carlson, and Glenn S. Carlson and his wife Dawn, and was the mother of the late Paul K. Carlson. She also leaves five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the POTVIN-QUINN Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick, with a funeral service at 10 AM in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 389 Greenwich Ave. (Rte. 5), Warwick. Burial in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, PotvinQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
