To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Pauline (Boccanfuso) Mollica

MOLLICA, PAULINE (BOCCANFUSO)
94, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at Cortland Place (Stillwater Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing) where she was cared for by the loving, dedicated staff for more than 10 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Mollica.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Paolo and Immacolata (DelPonte) Boccanfuso.
She was the devoted mother of Joseph J. Mollica and his companion JoAnn Barbato of Warwick, daughter Barbara Catelli and her husband Robert of North Providence; loving grandmother of Jennifer Rianna and her husband Stephen, Jason Catelli and his wife Megan, great grandmother of Nicholas and Mia Rianna, Natalie, Matthew and Christopher Catelli; dear sister of the late Anna Lancia, Maddalena Mosca, Michael Boccanfuso, Antonetta DelMastro Rivelli, Giovanna Massarone, Immacolata Bianco, Joseph Boccanfuso, Restituta (Rusty) Testa, Elenora Marino, Simione Boccanfuso, Pasquale Boccanfuso, and Raymond Boccanfuso.
She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.
Consistent with precautions of Coronavirus, Pauline's funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather again. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
