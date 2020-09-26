Pauline Rebeiro

REBEIRO, PAULINE
83, of Main Street, Coventry, passed away at her niece's home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Anna (Mylniec) Rebeiro.
Pauline enjoyed bowling, watching soap operas, and observing nature, especially butterflies.
She was the sister of Irene A. Rebeiro of Oakland, CA, Patricia A. Lambert, Carolyn C. Medeiros, and Ann Shirley M. Mariorenzi, all of West Warwick, and the late Frances C. Champagne. Pauline is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her Funeral Services and Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick, were private. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com