1/1
Pauline Rebeiro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REBEIRO, PAULINE
83, of Main Street, Coventry, passed away at her niece's home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Anna (Mylniec) Rebeiro.
Pauline enjoyed bowling, watching soap operas, and observing nature, especially butterflies.
She was the sister of Irene A. Rebeiro of Oakland, CA, Patricia A. Lambert, Carolyn C. Medeiros, and Ann Shirley M. Mariorenzi, all of West Warwick, and the late Frances C. Champagne. Pauline is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her Funeral Services and Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick, were private. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved