Pauline Y. (Thibaudeau) Neri
NERI, PAULINE Y. (THIBAUDEAU)
87, of Oak Knoll Court, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Francis Neri.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
