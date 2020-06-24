NERI, PAULINE Y. (THIBAUDEAU)
87, of Oak Knoll Court, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Francis Neri.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.