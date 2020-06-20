Kraig, Peggy
Margaret Dworkin Northrop (Peggy Kraig) of Barrington passed away on June 4 at age 72 of Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of Thomas Kraig of Barrington. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, to Phyllis and Albert Dworkin and grew up in Roslyn, Long Island. Following a senior year of high school at Lycee d'Etat Jules Ferry, Paris, she graduated from Brown University, where she was a class president, and the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago.
She practiced labor law in Chicago and later at the United Nations at its New York headquarters. She also worked as a magistrate in the Connecticut court system while raising three sons. She was active in the Brown Club of Fairfield County, CT, and at Temple Sinai in Stamford, CT.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving children Robert Northrop of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Matthew Northrop of New York City, and William Northrop, also of New York, their wives and fiancée, and her granddaughters Katharine and Elizabeth Northrop and grandson Charlie Northrop. She is also survived by her brother, Peter Dworkin of California, her stepchildren Katherine Mumma of Medford, MA and Thomas Kraig III of Marshfield, MA, and Katherine's children Harry, Josie and Kate, to whom she was Grandma Peggy.
She was known for her kind and generous spirit, intelligence, courage, dedication to family and friends, and her fluency in French. She very much enjoyed socializing, travelling, and spending time by the ocean. She loved her beach house in Quonochontaug, Charlestown, where she spent most summer weekends.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Civil Liberties Union. A memorial will be held via Zoom at 11:00 AM on June 27 – contact Tom for login details. A live memorial service will be held at a later date in Stamford, Connecticut, where she lived for many years and raised her family. For information, email northrop.rob@gmail.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.