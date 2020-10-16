Pellegrino Parente

PARENTE, PELLEGRINO
94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving children. He was the beloved husband of the late Nicoletta Parente and they were happily married for 65 years.
Born in Cerreto Sannita, BE, (Italy), he was the son of the late Vito-Antonio and Rosina (Cenicola) Parente.
Pellegrino is survived by devoted children Anthony Parente and his wife Linda (Goyette) of Greenville, Rosetta Bucci and her husband Anthony of Johnston, and John Parente and his wife Stacey (DelColle) of Northford, CT.
He is also survived by his six cherished grandchildren David and Jillian Bucci, Steven and Monique Bucci, Christopher Parente, Matthew Cassiere, Abbey Parente, and Carley Parente, and three dear great-grandchildren Logan, Alexander and Stella. He was the brother of the late Giuseppe Parente, and sisters Maria (Parente) Pannone, Michelina (Parente) Ricciotti and her husband Angelo, and Christina (Parente) Smith and her husband Richard. Pellegrino also leaves behind numerous loving nieces and nephews in the USA, Canada and Italy.
Pellegrino and his family arrived in the North End of Providence more than 50 years ago in search of their American Dream. He worked in the jewelry industry for nearly three decades before retiring to his backyard garden paradise on Stone Street. Pellegrino was happiest sitting under his grapevine, playing a friendly game of bocce or Scopa, dancing with the love of his life and surrounded by his family. His vibrant lifestyle and passion for his family are an inspiration to all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Drive-Thru Visitation on Saturday, October 17, from 10:30-11:00 AM at A.A. Mariani and Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Individuals who would like to pay their respects are welcome, but will do so from the confine of their vehicles. Funeral home staff will be present to assist in the direction of vehicles. Entombment will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. For online guestbook, please visit marianiandson.com