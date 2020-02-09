Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home
78 Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home
78 Providence St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Church
Highland St.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Penelope D. "Penny" Quinn


1944 - 2020
Penelope D. "Penny" Quinn Obituary
QUINN, PENELOPE "PENNY" D.
75, a lifelong resident of West Warwick, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late former Rhode Island Governor Robert E. Quinn and Mary I. (Carter) Quinn.
Penny was an administrative aide at West Warwick High School and served as a Student Council Advisor and girls Tennis Coach for many years until retiring. She was inducted into the West Warwick Athletic Hall of Fame but her most enjoyable time spent was with her grandchildren, Evan and Mya.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Q. Centracchio and her husband Corey of West Warwick; beloved grandmother of Evan Q. and Mya Q.; a sister, Pauline Q. "Polly" Fallow and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Norma M. Richards, Robert C. Quinn and Cameron P. Quinn.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 8:45 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in SS. Peter & Paul Church, Highland St., West Warwick. Interment will follow in the Quinn Family Cemetery. Visiting hours Sunday 3:00-6:00 pm. Memorial contributions to The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave., Johnston, RI 02919 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
