|
|
CARPENTIER , PETER A.
passed from this Life on December 16, 2019. For 70 years he was the loving husband of Mary ( Fabrizio ) Carpentier. He is remembered by his 3 sons Peter J. Carpentier (Brenda), Dr. David Carpentier, and Paul Carpentier (Dennis) all of Cranston and his daughter Sharon Carpentier of Riverside. Peter cherished his 3 grandchildren, Dr. Bianca Carpentier, Blake Carpentier and Taylor Carpentier. Born in the Thornton section of Johnston, Peter was the son of Peter E. and Angelina ( Pezzullo ) Carpentier. He was the brother of Beatrice D'Arezzo, Marie Cerra and the late Archie Carpentier and Dolores Lepere. Known as "Pete" to his numerous friends, Peter was an extraordinary designer and draftsman with an unparelleled attention to detail. Self taught, his passion for good design was evident in everything he aimed to accomplish. Peter served in the US Armed Forces as a topographer in Occupied Japan. He was a proud member of AMVETS. For 68 years, Peter worked in the commercial sign and outdoor advertising industries as operations manager of the former Weybosset Sign Company and Standish-Johnson Outdoor Advertising in Providence. With his son Peter, he was the co-founder of Sign Graphics, Inc. As a trustee of Saint Mary's Church, Cranston until his death, Peter worked tirelessly in the development of the parish community both locally and throughout the diocese. One of the oldest members of the Holy Name Society, among his numerous leadership roles was the development and execution of the parish lector, youth and eucharistic ministry programs. Peter was a great inspiration to his friends and family, impressing in his children the desire to always do the best you can. A dynamic conversationalist, his friendships were paramount to him. His family invites everyone to a Celebration of his life on Saturday at 10am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Visiting hours will be Friday, December 20, 4-7 pm. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Special thanks to Dr. Dawna Blake and the caring staff of the Providence VA Hospital as well as the staff of the Philip J. Hulitar Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Mary's Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019