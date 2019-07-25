|
Iafrate, Peter A.
Iafrate, Peter A., of North Providence, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 with his sister Lisa and brother-in-law Steven at his side. The Lord blessed this family with Peter's birth on February 1, 1961 in the middle of winter and called His servant back during the dog days of summer, having completed His mission in a mere 58 years. Peter served as an ambassador of good will while he graced us a friend to animals and human alike, never to have uttered crass word, never to have avoided offering a helping hand, and never to have missed a Sunday Mass celebration where he proudly served with Church collection.
Peter was known in town as friendly soul that enjoyed the company and conversation of others never missing an opportunity to share his observations. His work history is as unassuming as the man himself, first working as a forklift operator at Worcester Textile in Greystone for 20 years until it closed, and then as painter's helper at Electric Boat in Quonset. At each position working behind the scene, Peter contributed quietly to the operation with no fanfare but with an unmatched work ethic and pride.
Peter is son of the late Alfred and Violet (Venava) Iafrate, survived by his sister Lisa Iafrate Ruscito, her husband Steven Ruscito of Jamestown, niece and Goddaughter Rebecca Ruscito and her husband Matt Henderson of Albany. His extended family of cousins reaches through Rhode Island, New Hampshire and upstate New York.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-10:30 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 25, 2019