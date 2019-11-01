|
|
MAHONEY, PETER A., SR.
passed away at home surrounded by his wife and family on October 18, 2019.
Born on March 18, 1933 in Providence, Peter was the son of the late John R. Mahoney and Ada (Greenwood) Mahoney. He graduated from Hope High School in 1951, afterward moving to Warwick, where he resided for the rest of his life, except during his four years of military service.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. (Overton) Mahoney; five children, Peter A. Mahoney, Jr., CMDR USN (Ret.) and wife Linda, Pamela A Mahoney and husband John Lanni, Patrick A. Mahoney and wife Giselle, Phillip A. Mahoney and wife Marci and Patricia A. Mahoney; two stepchildren, Kimberly A. Mooney and Steven W. Duckworth and wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and his sister, Andrea E. Marshal and husband Richard. He is predeceased by his brothers John R. Mahoney, Jr., James G. Mahoney and Paul E. Mahoney.
Peter served as a Quartermaster Signalman in the U.S. Navy from October 15, 1951 through October 15, 1955. He became a Korean War veteran as one of the few survivors of the collision of the USS Hobson DMS 26 and USS Wasp CV 18 on April 26, 1952. The accident took the lives of 176 shipmates. Only 61 survived. It was one of deadliest wargame accidents in US military history. Peter, 19 years old at the time, selflessly saved the lives of fellow naval servicemen and led his life raft with several sailors to safety.
Although he was proud to be able to help that night, he did not consider himself a hero, and it was an experience he struggled through for the rest of his life. Peter recently shared his story with the Warwick Beacon, (April 2019). He was grateful for the opportunity and to honor the men who were lost. Peter was a member of the Hobson Memorial Society, the Tin Can Sailors, American Legion Post 43, and the VFW.
After the Navy, Peter married Joan A. (Adams), with whom he shares five children. He married Sharon L. (Overton) in 1994, with the two residing in Buttonwoods. He worked at Brown & Sharpe for 34 years, advancing to Maintenance Forman at the time of his retirement in 1999. He later worked at Toray Plastics America for six years as the clip shop Supervisor.
Throughout his life, Peter enjoyed building and tinkering; he could always be found in his wood shop and garage. He also enjoyed the ocean, which was especially part of his life growing up along the shoreline of Gaspee Point. And he loved his family, enjoying the time he spent with his children and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Sunday, November 3rd 1-3pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, followed by a Celebration of His Life at 3:30pm at the Warwick Elks Lodge, 1915 West Shore Rd., Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019