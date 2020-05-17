|
|
Tesseris, Peter A.,
77 of Cumberland Hill Road, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Sheryle (Winsor) Tesseris and the late Joyce (Battista) Tesseris.
Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late John and Virginia (Paraskevakos) Tesseris.
Peter was self employed before retiring.
He leaves two sons, Peter A. Tesseris and David A. Tesseris, and three grandchildren.
The funeral, and burial, with military honors, will be private. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020