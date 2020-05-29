BAUTE, Dr. PETER B.
of Block Island and Wakefield, RI, died at home on April 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia (Cindy) Baute. Peter was born in Providence, RI on July 27, 1934, to Helen Bruckner Baute and Joseph A. Baute, MD. He was a graduate of Lockwood High School and the University of New Hampshire. After receiving his medical degree from the Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia in 1960, he completed a fellowship in tropical medicine at Gorgas Memorial Laboratory in Panama. He then served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy Medical Corps from 1961-1964, spending two years in South Vietnam and one at the Newport RI Naval Hospital. Peter pursued his Residency in General Surgery at Wayne State University Hospitals in Detroit, serving as Chief Resident from 1968-1969. He was Board Certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Peter joined the staff of Kent County Memorial Hospital in 1968, where he was Assistant Chief of Surgery from 1979-1981 and Chief of Surgery 1981-1984. With Dr.'s Arthur Hardy and Richard Dyer, they formed Toll Gate Surgical Associates, Inc. Their practice expanded to include Dr.'s Daniel Reardon, David Luz, Candace Dyer and John Isaac. Peter was the managing partner of Toll Gate Associates, a medical office building partnership. In addition to his wife Cindy, Peter is survived by siblings, Joseph Baute and his wife Stephanie, Barbara Dowd, MD, and Robert Baute, MD, and his wife Barbara J. Baute. He was predeceased by brother-in-law, Thomas Dowd, MD and sister-in- law, Cynthia F. Baute. Peter is also survived by four children, Linda Crosette, Peter Baute, Jr, Barbara Baute, and Michael Baute, six grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and by Cindy's daughters, Kimberly Cardarelli and Jennifer Koziol and grandson Colby Cardarelli. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated when it is possible for family and friends to gather.Memorial gifts may be directed to Block Island Health Services, Box 919, Block Island, RI 02807 or to the Rhode Island Free Clinic, 655 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02907. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.