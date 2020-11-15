1/1
Peter B. Freeman
1932 - 2020
Freeman, Peter B.
88, of Providence and Little Compton, Rhode Island, died peacefully at his home in Providence on November 6, 2020. He was the loving husband to Mary Jean (Mallace) "Mimi" and a devoted father and grandfather.
Born in Providence on August 4, 1932, he was the son of the late Harry B. Freeman, the president of R.I. Hospital Trust Bank, and the late Theodora (Hollander) Freeman.
Peter attended Moses Brown School and graduated from St. Mark's School and Yale University, Class of 1954.
Peter served in the Marine Corps as 1st Lieutenant in the First Marine Brigade stationed in Hawaii.
Peter was a generous soul, he had a passion for traveling, his children, and grandchildren.
Peter had a very successful career in New York with Scudder Steven's & Clark as Vice President – Investments and at Goelet Estate Company as President and Director.
In the early 1980s he moved back to Providence where he became a Corporate Director. He served on a number of boards which included Eastern Utilities, AMICA, Scudder, Swan Point Cemetery, and The Providence Journal.
Over the years, Peter was also involved in promoting education and the community through support of Community Preparatory School, RISD, St. Marks School and the Brantwood Camp for underprivileged children.
Peter also leaves behind his four children Pamela Rousseau (Brown), Abbie Brown, Jennie Brown and her husband Peter Dickie, and Nathan Brown; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his niece Tracy Wells and her husband Chris; two nephews Harry B. Freeman "Bucky" and his wife Susie; Michael Freeman and his wife Jesse and their son Mike. He was predeceased by his two brothers Harry B. Freeman, Jr., and Willard Clark Freeman "Mike".
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brantwood Camp, Box 3350, Peterborough, New Hampshire 03458.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
