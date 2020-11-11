1/1
Peter D. Buckley Sr.
BUCKLEY, Sr., PETER D.
89 passed away November 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Muriel (Huling) Buckley for 66 years. He was the father of Kim Buckley Falcone and her husband, Robert, Peter D. Buckley, Jr. and his wife, Karen Braica, and Todd J. Buckley and his wife Donna (Shea) all of South Kingstown. He was the brother of Janet B. Nill of Cranston, the late Betsy B. Batten and the late Charie Buckley; grandfather of Jessica, Danielle, Joanna, Lacia, Connor, Amanda, Tylor, Madison, Noah, and great-grandfather of Cameron. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. His visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 2 – 4pm with a service to follow at 4pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Save the Bay Center, 100 Save the Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905 will be appreciated. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Full obituary and condolences at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
04:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
