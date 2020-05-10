|
RICHARDSON, PETER DAMIAN, FRS,
of Providence was born in West Wickham, Kent, England on 22nd August, 1935. He died at home of natural causes on 21st April, 2020 (age 84). He was the only child of the late Reginald William Merrill Richardson and late Marie Stuart Naomi Ouseley (Molly). He is survived by his former wife, Anne Richardson, also of Providence; daughter Margaret Richardson, of West Hartford, CT; son, Simon Richardson, of East Providence; three grandsons Stanwood (Peter) Dolph of Seattle, WA; Damian Richardson of New Hampshire; and Sidney Richardson of East Providence; son-in-law Scott Duncan of West Hartford, CT; step-grandson Ian Duncan of Chaplin, CT; step-granddaughter Shannon Duncan Bodwell, step-grandson-in-law Aaron Bodwell, and step-great-granddaughter Aoife Bodwell, all of Manchester, CT. He is also survived by all of his first cousins in England, and most of their descendants.
Peter earned his Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D. degrees at Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London, completing his Ph.D. at age 22 (having started college at the age of 16). He came to the United States in 1958 for a one-year post-doctorate teaching post at Brown University. His appointment was extended multiple times, and he received promotion to Full Professor in 1968. He collaborated with many others to begin the Biomedical Engineering program at Brown. Throughout his career, his work was recognized with many awards and opportunities for new research, including the Alexander von Humboldt Senior Scientist Prize in 1976, Fellowship in the Royal Society in 1986, and the Jung Prize in Medicine in 1987.
Funeral services were held privately for family only, organized through Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home. A future Memorial Service and reception is planned when large gatherings are safely permitted again (date TBD). Memorial donations to the Brown University Scholarship Fund are suggested in lieu of flowers. For complete obituary, please visit
pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020