Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
45 Main St.
Harrisville, RI
Peter E. Bouley


1946 - 2019
Peter E. Bouley Obituary
BOULEY, PETER, E.
73, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, passed away on July 29, 2019 after a long and brave recovery attempt following severe spinal injuries sustained in a car accident. Peter was able to spend precious last moments with cherished family and friends. Peter was born on June 15, 1946 the oldest of five children and was raised in Harrisville, Rhode Island. His mother instilled a passion for music in him, and he became an accomplished pianist and organist. Peter also had a love of heavy machinery and a passion for steam power, which took him to various corners of the world throughout his life. Peter enlisted with the Marine Corp and proudly served his country during the Vietnam Conflict. Peter is survived by his wife, Sandra Phillips-Bouley and his three daughters, Christine Phillips and her husband Joe Gnatek, Sharon Bovia and her husband Mike, and Kathryn Washington and her husband Jay; and his six grandchildren Craig, Carter, Hannah, Emilie, Camryn, and Jameson. In addition, Peter leaves his loving siblings, John Bouley and his wife Kathy, Mary Ellen Bouley and her husband Thomas Clark, Emily Lucas and her husband Armand, and Jane Blanchette; his six nieces and nephews; and many other friends and relatives. Peter is predeceased by his parents Ellen and Aldore Bouley and brother in law, Thomas Blanchette.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9-10 AM at Tucker Quinn Funeral Home, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt .44), Greenville. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 45 Main St., Harrisville. Private burial at the Rhode Island Veteran's Cemetery will follow on a separate date. Memorial donations may be made to Fisher House Boston, P.O. Box 230, S. Walpole, MA 02071.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
