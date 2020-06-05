Peter E. Santoro
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Santoro, Peter E.
Peter E. Santoro, age 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Providence, he worked for Raytheon and EMA Corp. Pete retired in 2019, then moved to Edgewater, Florida. Survivors include his brother, Jim Santoro; 2 sisters, Barbara Carbone and Justine Almeida; 3 nephews and 2 nieces. Pete was preceded by his parents, Cesare and Elsie St. Angelo Santoro and brother, Joseph Santoro. Due to the pandemic, a church service will be held at a later date. Pete will be missed by family and friends alike. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved