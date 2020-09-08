1/1
Peter F. Cavanaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAVANAUGH, PETER F.,
76, passed away September 4, 2020.
He was the son of the late James and Lillian (Ivons) Cavanaugh; husband of Gloria (Larivee) Cavanaugh; father of Dawn M. Cavanaugh; stepfather of Marc, Scott and Matthew Dean; brother of Geraldine Cunha and Norbert Cavanaugh.
Peter was a self-employed contractor and a member of the Carpenters Local Union 330. He had also been a volunteer firefighter for both North Providence and Lincoln. The love of his life were his Dobermans.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday starting at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved