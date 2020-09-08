CAVANAUGH, PETER F.,76, passed away September 4, 2020.He was the son of the late James and Lillian (Ivons) Cavanaugh; husband of Gloria (Larivee) Cavanaugh; father of Dawn M. Cavanaugh; stepfather of Marc, Scott and Matthew Dean; brother of Geraldine Cunha and Norbert Cavanaugh.Peter was a self-employed contractor and a member of the Carpenters Local Union 330. He had also been a volunteer firefighter for both North Providence and Lincoln. The love of his life were his Dobermans.Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday starting at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.