|
|
DUDOLEVITCH, PETER F. JR.
97, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Miriam Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Lynch) Dudolevitch for 67 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Peter F. and Anne F. (Hogan) Dudolevitch, he was a graduate of LaSalle Academy, and attended Norwich University. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII as a Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division, whose major operations were the Philippine Liberation and the Occupation of Japan. He was awarded the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, with one Bronze Star.
Peter leaves a daughter, Noreen M. Mackowitz and her husband Stephen; two sons, Peter K. Dudolevitch and his wife Eileen, and Robert F. Dudolevitch and his wife Colleen.
Pete loved reading, traveling, and sports, especially the Red Sox, and his five loving grandchildren, Eric Mackowitz, Andrea Bessette, Brian and Michael Dudolevitch and Erin Dudolevitch, and four great grandchildren, Charles and Theodore Mackowitz, and Elizabeth and Charlotte Bessette. He was the loving brother of the late Mary Keough and Alice Keough.
Peter worked as a Systems Analyst for the Department of the Navy, for 27 years. He also worked at Fleet Bank for several years. Peter was a communicant of Saint Augustine Church.
His funeral and visitation will be held on Monday, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019