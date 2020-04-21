|
LAMBERT, PETER FRANCIS
passed away on April 16, 2020 at his home in the Bridgeton section of Burrillville. He was in his 76th year. Pete was the son of the late Francis and Barbara Abbott Lambert and a lifelong resident of Burrillville. Following his graduation from Burrillville High School in 1962, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving in The Azores, Portugal and Moses Lake, Washington. After his discharge, Pete was employed by Verizon for 37 years, retiring from the EI Department in 2003.
Pete was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and served for 10 years as President of the Columbus Club in Burrillville, as well as a member of the Burrillville Lions Club. He was also a member of the Burrillville Democratic Town Committee and served as it's secretary. He was a longtime member of BOSAP and served on the Jesse Smith Library Board of Trustees and Burrillville Recreation Committee. Pete was an Associate Member of the Roger Williams Family Association.
Pete was elected to 3 non-consecutive terms on the Burrillville School Committee, serving a total of 12 years. He was a familiar face around the Levy Rink, where generations of BHS hockey players knew him as Pete Stats - the volunteer team statistician for over 30 years. Although he was slowed down a bit by a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease, Pete lived the concept of "Once a Bronco, always a Bronco" considering anything he could do to support the students of Burrillville in general (and the hockey team in particular) was time and money well spent. During the off season for hockey, he could be found several days a week at The Raceway Golf Course in Thompson, CT. Yes, his wife was a saint!
Pete was previously married to the late Carol (Desjarlais) Lambert Schriner with whom he had two sons. The couple divorced in 2001. In 2009, he married the love of his life and 9th grade girlfriend, Kathan (Moroney) Mospaw Lambert. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in July. In addition to his wife, Pete is survived by his sons: Scott Lambert of Norwich, CT and Christopher Lambert and his wife Stacey of Burrillville; his step-daughters: Jennifer Mospaw Wilson and her husband Christopher and Elizabeth (Mospaw) Schaafsma Carlson and her husband Noah, all of Burrillville; his grandchildren: Ethan and Abigail Lambert, Logan, Garrett and Brenna Wilson, and Jack and Holland Schaafsma, all of Burrillville; and his sister, Sandra Lambert Fazio of Johnston.
Funeral arrangements are private due to the current social circumstances of COVID 19 and are entrusted to the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Burrillville Alumni Education Foundation (BSAEF), PO Box 350, Harrisville, RI 02830-0350 Family and friends are asked to visit the memorial page on Facebook: Peter F. Lambert in memorium.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020