Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
240 Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
Peter G. Calestino Obituary
CALESTINO, PETER G.,
70, of Steere Dr., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the husband of Karen J. (Diodati) Calestino. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Angela (Macari) Calestino.
Peter was President of the former CAL Restoration and a member of International Union of Bricklayers Local 3.
Besides his wife Karen, he leaves his two children, Maria A. Calestino and Peter A. Calestino, both of Johnston and his brother Albert P. Calestino of Cranston.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, February 10th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius V Church, 240 Eaton St., Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
