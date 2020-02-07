|
CALESTINO, PETER G.,
70, of Steere Dr., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the husband of Karen J. (Diodati) Calestino. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Angela (Macari) Calestino.
Peter was President of the former CAL Restoration and a member of International Union of Bricklayers Local 3.
Besides his wife Karen, he leaves his two children, Maria A. Calestino and Peter A. Calestino, both of Johnston and his brother Albert P. Calestino of Cranston.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday, February 10th at 8:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius V Church, 240 Eaton St., Providence at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020