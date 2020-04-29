The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
BABIGIAN, PETER H., JR.
77, of Exeter RI, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Peter was born in Providence RI, to the late Peter and Irene [Bilezerian] Babigian. He was the brother of the late Shooshan Babigian.
He met his wife of 56 years, Aileen [Janigian] Babigian, at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and worked his way through school as a chef, plumber, electrician, and mechanic. Upon earning his Bachelor of Science degree, he worked much of his life as a chemical engineer and moved into management. During his career in management, he opened his own consulting business enabling pharmaceutical companies to safely reopen manufacturing facilities and retired as a department manager of a pharmaceutical company based in Bourbonnais Illinois.
Besides his commitment and love of family, he was a member of Kiwanis International for 30 years and served as president for a local chapter. As a member of Kiwanis, he worked for the community raising money to support various charities.
He is survived by his wife, Aileen Babigian of Exeter RI and his children Patricia Rendine (Paul) of South Kingstown RI, Peter Babigian (Nadya) of Basking Ridge NJ and his 4 grandchildren Samantha Rendine, Greggory Rendine, Alexander Babigian and Jason Babigian.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence RI, 02908.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
