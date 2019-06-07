|
|
BONACCORSI, PETER J.
age 92, a long-time resident of Warwick, passed away on June 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret H. (Paolozzi) Bonaccorsi. They were married for 66 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Peter J. Bonaccorsi, Sr. and Ester (Arrighi) Bonaccorsi, he was the brother of Richard A. Bonaccorsi of Gilbert, AZ, and the late Edward J. Bonaccorsi. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, and served from November 1944 to July 1946.
Mr. Bonaccorsi began his career at Mulrey Chevrolet as a master mechanic and assistant service manager. He later started his own mechanic's service businesses in Warwick and Johnston, specializing in engine and transmission repairs.
For the remainder of his career, Mr. Bonaccorsi was the Superintendent of the City of Warwick Police Garage, where he ran a 24X7 operation, and supervised the repair of all the city vehicles for over 25 years. After retiring, he enjoyed working part-time at Peter J. Barrett Funeral Home.
He was known for his willingness to always help those in need. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and being around his family & his many friends.
In addition to his brother, Peter is survived by his son, David P. Bonaccorsi, Sr. (Linda) of Warwick; two daughters, Kathleen B. Conlin (William) of Wakefield and Debra E. Gamache (the late Christopher) of Exeter, six grandchildren, David P. Bonaccorsi, Jr. (Kerri), Adria Bonaccorsi, Maeve Conlin, Andrew Conlin, Dylan Gamache and Lydia Gamache; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Lucca Bonaccorsi.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, June 9, from 2-5 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Kevin Church. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019