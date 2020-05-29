DiRenzo, Peter J.
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Peter J. DiRenzo, 98, of N. Attleboro died May 23, 2020. He was husband of the late Rita (Larocque) DiRenzo for over 61 years before her death in 2007. Born June 8, 1921 at home in N. Attleboro, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marguerite (Nardelli) DiRenzo. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII and owner of Hometown Motors on Route 1 in N. Attleboro. He is survived by his two daughters: Elaine Franco of Smithfield and Sheila DiRenzo of North Attleboro; A sister, Josephine Tucci of North Attleboro;He was brother of the late Frank DiRenzo, Mary Picchi and Albert DiRenzo. Services are private. Visit www.sperry-mchoul.com for full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.