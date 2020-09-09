MARINO, PETER J.
93, of Langdon St., Providence, RI entered peacefully into Eternal Life on Monday, September 7, 2020. Mr. Marino was the beloved husband of the late Lillian J. (Zinno) Marino. They were married 64 years before her passing in 2014.
Born on May 19, 1927 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Peter and Mariangela (Iorfida) Marino.
Mr. Marino was a Sales Representative employed at Providence Wholesale Drug Company for 36 years retiring in 1986. He was past President for 2 years and Secretary of the RI Pharmaceutical and Traveling Men's Auxiliary of RI for 20 years and was honored as Man of the Year in 1969-1970. An accomplished Accordionist and Pianist, Peter was a member of the Providence Federation of Musicians Local 198 for over 60 years retiring in 2010.
A Veteran of WWII, Peter served our Country 3 ½ years with the 372 Army Band. He was also a former member of the 88th Army Band of the National Guard here in RI.
Peter was a parishioner of St. Ann's Church in Providence. He was a member of St. Ann's Holy Name Society. He was also a third degree Knight of Columbus, St. Anthony Council #1618. Peter was a Hall of Fame member of Wanskuck Boy's and Girl's Club in Providence. He served as Manager and Player Manager coaching baseball for North End Wanskuck Little League.
Peter is survived by his daughter, Susan E. Machado and her husband Richard of North Kingstown, RI; a son, Dr. Robert P. Marino and his wife Julie of New Buffalo, MI; four grandchildren, Ryan P. Catullo and his wife Lauren, Michaela K., Robert J. (R.J.) and Alexis H. Marino and a great-grandson, Kaleb Peter Catullo. He leaves a cousin, Juliette Iorfida; brother in-law, Norman Mancone; best friend, Joseph Guatieri; as well as many nieces and nephews, and so many great friends. Peter was the father of the late Dianne M. Marino.
His funeral will be held Saturday, September 12th at 9am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Ann's Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Friday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Ann's Church Memorial Society, 2 Russo Street, Providence, RI 02904.