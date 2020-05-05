|
ROSSI, Peter L.
of Somerset, Massachusetts passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Peter was born in Providence, Rhode Island on October 2, 1938. He was the son of Michael P. and Jenny (Lombardi) Rossi.
He spent his adult life working in various businesses, most notably as the General Manager of Garten Ford in Fall River, Massachusetts and later with his own car dealership, Plymouth Motors, which opened in 1982. Peter also operated a real estate business, Rossi Realty.
Peter was an avid sports fan and loved nothing better than to sit in his recliner and root for the Red Sox and Patriots. He was also a gifted athlete who reigned as the handball champion at the Providence YMCA in the 1970's.
There was nothing more valuable to Peter than family. His wife Alice, his daughter Donna, son-in-law Arthur, and grandchildren, Sarah and Peter were his whole world. He never missed a school event or athletic contest. Holidays were always spent with his immediate family, as well as his sisters, brothers-in-law and nephews.
Peter is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice (Furtado), daughter Donna, son-in-law Arthur D. Frank, Jr., granddaughter Sarah and grandson Peter.
He was the brother of Carmela Valentini (husband Robert), Lucy Rossi, and Irene Giusti (husband Dominic). He was uncle to Robert Valentini, Michael Valentini, and Dominic F. Giusti.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his Funeral Service will be private for immediate family members only. His Virtual Service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10am by attending Facebook Live on the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan Facebook Page. To send your online condolences, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020