|
|
JACKSON, PETER N.
49, of Warren, a loving son of Joseph and Gail (Contios) Jackson, father of Colin, Liam and Erin, grandfather of Julian, brother of Patrick and Christopher, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He worked in Culinary Services for Roger Williams University.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00am in St Dominic's Church, 1277 GAR Hwy, Swansea, MA. His final resting place will be in North Burial Ground, Bristol. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the WFD Rescue Squad, 1 Joyce Street, Warren, RI 02885. www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019