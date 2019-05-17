Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral And Memorial Services
8 Schoolhouse Rd
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-4999
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St Dominic's Church
1277 GAR Hwy
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter N. Jackson

Obituary Flowers

Peter N. Jackson Obituary
JACKSON, PETER N.
49, of Warren, a loving son of Joseph and Gail (Contois) Jackson, father of Colin, Liam and Erin, grandfather of Julian, brother of Patrick and Christopher, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He worked in Culinary Services for Roger Williams University.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00am in St Dominic's Church, 1277 GAR Hwy, Swansea, MA. His final resting place will be in North Burial Ground, Bristol. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the WFD Rescue Squad, 1 Joyce Street, Warren, RI 02885. www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.