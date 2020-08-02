1/1
Peter Newton Barnes-Brown
BARNES - BROWN, Peter Newton
Peter Newton Barnes-Brown died on July 6, 2020. He was 71 years old. The cause of his death was the beast known as cancer. After graduating from Brown University, he was a practicing social worker for 3 years before becoming a business lawyer, the career which he stayed with until his death. He started his own firm, Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, in 1993, looking toward the future of tech and business. He taught his early colleagues and employees to use computers themselves, so that support staff could focus on other important tasks. His vision resulted in a law firm like no other previously.
His gentle manner, kindness, generosity and sense of humor will be missed dearly by his family and all others who loved him. He is predeceased by his son David in 2009. He is survived by Susan, his beloved wife of 50 years; his daughters, Diana and Julia; his sisters, Carol Thomas, and her life partner Ben Oehlert, of Charlotte, NC and Catherine Powers of Peoria, AZ; nine siblings-in-law; nine nieces and nephews; and a grandniece and grandnephew. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. For obit, more information and to share a memory of Peter, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
