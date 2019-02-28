|
|
RICCI, PETER P.
89, passed away February 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara M. (Cornell) Ricci and son of the late Panfilo and Anna (Lepore) Ricci. He was the father of Peter E. Ricci and his wife Lorraine, Stephen W. Ricci, Kevin M. Ricci and his wife Linda and Michael J. Ricci and his wife Melanie; grandfather of PT, Garrett, Brent, Stephen, Matthew, Drew, Kaitlyn, Shannon, Hope and Brady; great-grandfather of John and Jaxson; brother of Doris Daby. He was the father of the late Paul M. Ricci and brother of the late Benjamin and Lillian Ricci, Katherine Suess, Madeline Latina and Eleanor Nonnemacher.
Visitation and funeral will be held Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Funeral Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019