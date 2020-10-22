PEZZA, PETER "PETE"
68, originally from Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Rock, AR on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of Maria (Tucci) Pezza and the late Joseph Pezza. A graduate of Cranston High School West, Pete served 22 years in the United States Navy and Navy Reserve as a proud Seabee. A construction project manager by trade, he spent the past 26 years with Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Shambaugh & Son on job sites across the country. Away from work, Pete enjoyed Barbershop singing and stamp collecting, and was an active member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and American Philatelic Society. Pete leaves his long-term partner, Carla Jean Cochran, and sons Brian and Scott Pezza. He was the cherished grandfather of Graham and Helen. Pete was the brother of Francis, Richard, Gregory, and Mark Pezza, and the late Steven and Christina Pezza. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date when public health restrictions safely allow for larger gatherings. Peter's funeral services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pete's memory to the Barbershop Harmony Society (give.barbershop.org
).
