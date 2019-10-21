The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Peter R. D'Ambruoso Obituary
D'AMBRUOSO, PETER R.
91, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Greenwich Farms at Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Shirley A. (Pazienza) D'Ambruoso. Born in Providence, Peter was a son of the late Ralph and Louise (Calvino) D'Ambruoso.
Peter grew up in Cranston and graduated from Cranston High School East in 1945. He was known to many as "Peter Gansett". He joined the Navy at 18 years old, serving during World War II from October 1945, and then the Korean War from January 1950. After returning from the war, he attended Brown University and studied business. Peter started his own steel erecting & crane company, Gansett Steel Erectors & Gansett Crane. His company was responsible for many of RI's notable buildings such as: CCRI of Warwick, Warwick Mall, Old Stone Building, Brown University Auditorium, PC College Auditorium, and Amtrol. Peter was also responsible for the construction of Rocky Point Rides including, The Flume, The Corkscrew, Free Fall & Roller Coaster. He established "Small Wonders" Rooms To Grow Furniture Store. Peter enjoyed golf and was a member of the Potowomut and Quidnesset Country Clubs. He was also a New England Patriots fan and a master gardener.
Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his loving children, Paula Ritchotte/Henry of Warwick, Susan Martin of Warwick, Ralph D'Ambruoso of Richmond, Peter D'Ambruoso of Warwick, and David D'Ambruoso/Lisa of West Greenwich. He was the cherished grandfather of Jessica, Joseph, Briana and Talia, and great grandfather of two. Peter was the dear brother of Ronald D'Ambruoso, and the late Nicholas D'Ambruoso and Mildred Volino. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Inurnment, with Military Honors, will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwich Farms Harbour Care at Warwick, 75 Minnesota Avenue, Warwick, RI 02888. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
