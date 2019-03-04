Home

Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Church
622 Putnam Ave
Greenville, RI
SCORPIO, Jr., PETER R.
82, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Middleton) Scorpio and the late Joan M. Scorpio. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 9:30am. Visitation, Tuesday from 5-8pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 will be appreciated. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
