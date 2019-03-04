|
|
SCORPIO, Jr., PETER R.
82, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Middleton) Scorpio and the late Joan M. Scorpio. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 9:30am. Visitation, Tuesday from 5-8pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 will be appreciated. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019