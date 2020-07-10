1/1
Peter S. Capirchio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPIRCHIO, PETER S.
90, passed away on July 6, 2020 at the Scandinavian Home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Antonetta (DeSimone) Capirchio for the past 65 years. He was born in Providence a son of Peter and Rachel (Antonelli) Capirchio. Mr. Capirchio was a Construction Lineman employed by the former New England Telephone & Telegraph for over 30 years until his retirement. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Beside his wife he is survived by his children Donna Libutti-Richards of No. Providence, Leslie Bates of Warwick and Peter S. Capirchio Jr. of Cranston. He leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.Visiting will be held on Friday from 5:30 - 8:30 pm at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Scandinavian Home, 181 Broad St., Providence, RI 02905.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 9, 2020
To Leslie, Andrea, and Petes Family
We were saddened to hear of the passing of Peter. We were grateful many years ago to get to know him and your grandmother. They were always watching and supporting their grandkids playing softball. He was a great guy and we have a lot of great memories. Please accept our condolences at this difficult time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve and Peggie Biello
July 9, 2020
My condolences to the Peter Caperchio Family. I have Fond Memories of our years in high school.Miss you Peter. Rest In Peace. John Dipaolo
John Dipaol
Friend
July 9, 2020
Dear Donna, Leslie, Peter & Family, my condolences on the passing of your Dad. My prayers are with you and Mom at this time.
Joey Santucci
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved