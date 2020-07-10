CAPIRCHIO, PETER S.

90, passed away on July 6, 2020 at the Scandinavian Home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Antonetta (DeSimone) Capirchio for the past 65 years. He was born in Providence a son of Peter and Rachel (Antonelli) Capirchio. Mr. Capirchio was a Construction Lineman employed by the former New England Telephone & Telegraph for over 30 years until his retirement. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. Beside his wife he is survived by his children Donna Libutti-Richards of No. Providence, Leslie Bates of Warwick and Peter S. Capirchio Jr. of Cranston. He leaves behind 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren.Visiting will be held on Friday from 5:30 - 8:30 pm at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Scandinavian Home, 181 Broad St., Providence, RI 02905.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store