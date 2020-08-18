1/1
Peter Saccoccio Sr.
SACCOCCIO, PETER SR.
92, of Johnston passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Esther (Schiano) Saccoccio.
Born in Cranston he was the son of the late Domenico and Lucia (Stamenia) Saccoccio.
Peter was a member of Local 328 for 40 years and retired as a self-employed real estate broker. He was also a United States Korean war Army veteran.
Besides his wife he was the devoted father of Peter Saccoccio, Jr., Jeannette Criscione and her husband James, Linda Saccoccio and her husband Barry Winick and Dona Capraro and her husband Richard; loving grandfather of ten and loving great-grandfather of one. He was the dear brother of Salvatore Saccoccio, Frank Saccoccio and the late Gino Saccoccio, Josephine Cataldi, Anna Carnevale, Angie Grilli, Alice DeSimone and Anthony Saccoccio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday August 19, 2020 in St. Rocco's Church 927 Atwood Ave. Johnston at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours and flowers are omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
