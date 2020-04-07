|
|
SUSI, PETER
of Johnston RI, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2020 at 61 years old. He was the son of the late Fiorino Susi and Maria Antonina Susi. Loving fiancee of ten years to Sindye Tonole. Loving father of Jenny (Susi) Petelle of North Smithfield RI, Maria (Susi) Saritelli of Johnston, RI, Mario Susi of Johnston, RI, Stepfather of Melissa (Tonole)Boney, Bryan Texas, and Alex Tonole of Bellingham, MA. . Cherished grandfather of Aiden Boney, Sergio Saritelli and Bodie Petelle. Dear brother of Lisa Esposito, Maria Stella Davia, Franca Di Gregorio and Vivian Verardo. Also dear brother of the Late Frank Susi. Peter and his fiancé loved to travel... Peter was his beloved, Sindye's best friend and confidante. Peter was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Peter served on many boards: Democratic committee in Johnston, RI, Johnston Little League, Johnston Senior center. Peter was well liked by everyone that knew him. Peter graduated from Providence College. He worked at State of Rhode Island Division of Agriculture over 20 years.
Peter touched many people's lives and will be greatly missed. In July, the family will have a celebration of Peter's life.
Donations may be made in memory of Peter to the Johnston Little League and/or the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020