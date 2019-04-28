|
|
PICERNO, Dr. Peter Vincent
66, of Scranton, PA, passed away April 14 in Cleveland, OH. He was the husband of Dr. Kristopher Lee Arheart. They had been married 39 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Peter and Angelina (Rossi) Picerno.
Peter was a graduate of Oberlin Conservatory with a Bachelor of Music in organ performance and musicology and University of Oregon with a Master of Music in organ performance. He received a Doctorate in organ performance from the University of Kansas and a Master of library science from Kent State University. He also received a year-long Fulbright scholarship for a year to study early Italian organ building and organ literature. Peter served as the organist, choir director, and director of music at many churches and played many recitals throughout the United States. He was a lifelong member of the American Guild of Organists.
Besides his husband, he leaves his sister Gina M. Picerno and her husband John Devine of Quincy, MA. He was the brother of the late Paul L. Picerno.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 AM in Holy Ghost Church, Atwells Ave., Providence. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted, and burial will be private. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019