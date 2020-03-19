|
LAORENZA, PETER W.
71, of Borden Avenue, Johnston passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2020 with his wife and brother Dan by his side. He was the loving husband of Linda (Leoni) Laorenza.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Dante and Maria (Sellitto) Laorenza.
Peter was a printer for many years, lastly working for CVS-Print Department for 15 years. He enjoyed collecting classic cars and was an avid Pittsburg Steeler's fan.
He was the brother of William Laorenza and his wife Paola and Dante Laorenza, II and his wife Margaret; brother in law of Armando Leoni, Jr. and his wife Terrie and uncle of Vincent Laorenza and Matthew and Steven Leoni.
His funeral services and burial will be private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For online condolences, please visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020