Peter Wilkens
1950 - 2020
Wilkens, Peter
Peter Wilkens, age 70 of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at his residence on June 17, 2020. He was born in Long Island, New York on February 25, 1950. He was an All Star athlete in track and basketball at Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick, Rhode Island and in track at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, Rhode Island. Peter enjoyed a long and successful career in the Food and Beverage and County Club Management business. Peter is survived by his wife of 35 years: Bonnie Anne Wilkens; sister: Sandra Gaffney of Breezy Point, New York and brother: Christopher Wilkens of Narragansett, Rhode Island. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.
