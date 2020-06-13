HOLLEY, PHILIP A.
90, beloved husband, father, fireman, and friend passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy (Reynolds) Holley. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Arthur T. Holley and Abbey (Tucker) Holley and brother of the late Audrey (Holley) Hosley and uncle to her 5 children. He is survived by his three daughters and families, Susan Vasques, Bethany Fay and Sharon Johnston all of Wakefield. His five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren all brought him great joy. Philip served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and earned his business degree from Johnson and Wales. For 17 years he worked as a dispatcher and mechanic for Holley's South County Express, and for 18 years was a mechanic at Howard Johnson. Phil was a Dad of South Kingstown Rainbow Assembly #6, a member of Hope Lodge #25 A.F. & A.M. and was part of the Wednesday Crew of Habitat for Humanity, and long time serving member of Peace Dale Congregational church. He was a kind, soft spoken and talented man whose problem solving, and mechanical abilities were admired by all who knew him. Phil found great fulfillment in hard work, helping others, and his family. His volunteering, can-do approach to life blossomed at age 14, when he joined the fire department. There and throughout his life, he followed his faith in dedicated service to his community. He and several other men voluntarily retrofitted and painted army surplus trucks as in those early days, no budget was available for fire trucks or equipment He was a founding member of fire station #3, SK Forestry and Deputy Chief of the Union Fire District and a member of the district for 76 years. Phil invented an elegant piece of firefighting equipment that is now used widely throughout North America. In 2006 Phil was awarded Rhode Island Fireman of the year. On Monday, June 15th, calling hours from 4-7 PM will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Visiting at that time will involve shuttling a small group of folks at a time in to visit. A private family service will be held at Avery-Storti funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Station #3, Forestry Station, P.O. Box 147, Peace Dale, RI, 02883. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.