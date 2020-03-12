|
|
CASACALENDA, JR., PHILIP
age 88 of West Warwick, passed peacefully on March 7, 2020 at his home in the company of his beloved family.
Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of the late Philip Casacalenda, Sr. and the late Anita (DeCesaris) Casacalenda.
He is survived by his sister, Anita Casacalenda Tate, of Jamestown and his six children, Rita Grande of Narragansett, Debra DeAlmo and her husband James of South Kingstown, Philip III and his wife Carmella of Coventry, the late Michael Casacalenda, Kim Casacalenda and her husband Michael Chevalier of Warwick, and Tracey Berard and her husband Thomas of Warwick. He is also survived by his twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
His early life was marked by his joy and success in playing his beloved trumpet, winning an amateur contest at Hampton Beach at the age of 14. He also became drum major in his band during his senior year, at La Salle Academy. He then went on to become a Cranston city councilman at the young age of 26 years old. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments along the way.
Philip owned and operated his businesses, West Warwick Auto Body and Twin City Towing, for 58 years. Philip devoted much of his time supporting his community. Specifically, he donated the use of one of his properties to be used as the bereavement center after the Station Fire and received a Governor's Commendation for this use. Philip was honored by the Coventry and Rhode Island State Police for his services to the departments. In addition, he supported his local police department of West Warwick by sponsoring a memorial. Philip was dedicated to his faith, family and work and will be remembered always by family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry followed by a private interment at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital and St Jude's Hospital. The family offers their sincerest gratitude to Chief Brown, CCFD. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020