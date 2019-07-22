|
MC CRAE, Jr., Philip Earl
72, passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on July 19, 2019. He was the beloved, devoted husband of Patti (Heon) McCrae, and loving son of the late Frances M. (Geary) and Philip E. McCrae, Sr. Mr. McCrae was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and was awarded a bronze star for his courageous acts, during his deployment. He was a self-employed boiler repairman for McCrae Engineering, and a bartender at the Whalen Square Café for over 35 years. He is survived by his three children, Philip E. McCrae, III, Willard Loiselle, and Jessica McCrae; two sisters, Patricia Belanger, and Judith Fisher; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, all of which he adored. He was preceded in death by his late brother Brian McCrae, and late granddaughter Jennifer McCrae-Lyon.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rita Church, Oakland Beach Ave. at 10 am. Burial with military honors will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the , 83 Park St., Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 22, 2019