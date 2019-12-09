|
LEE, PHILIP
LEE, PHILIP, 94, of Warwick passed Saturday at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Lee came to the United States 87 years ago and shortly thereafter became a citizen. He served in the US Army and became a cook and a jeep driver. Some of the people he drove were people like four-star General George Patton. The stories he could and did tell were fascinating. He was recently honored by US Senator Jack Reed's office as the oldest living Chinese American soldier serving in WWII. He was a son of the late Yam Loo and Choa Wor Wong. He immigrated to the US in 1932. He was the husband of the late Fung Lin whom he was married to for 49 years.
The family would like to thank the VNA Care New England for the excellent care provided to Mr. Lee.
Along with his wife and Mr. and Mrs. Lem Bond Chin, they opened the Islander Chinese Restaurant in Warwick in 1972 and ran it until they sold it in the year 1989. He was a true Chinese elder. He was active in the Chinese On Leung Chinese Merchants Association.
He leaves a son Raymond Lee of Warwick, a daughter, Kim "Jimes" Keegan of Warwick, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Danny Loo and sister of the late May Chin. His life will be celebrated with calling hours Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. His funeral will be held Thursday at 8:30am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a funeral service at 10:00am. Burial, with military honors, will be in the family lot in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick.
