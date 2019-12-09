Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Lee


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Lee Obituary
LEE, PHILIP
LEE, PHILIP, 94, of Warwick passed Saturday at home surrounded by his family. Mr. Lee came to the United States 87 years ago and shortly thereafter became a citizen. He served in the US Army and became a cook and a jeep driver. Some of the people he drove were people like four-star General George Patton. The stories he could and did tell were fascinating. He was recently honored by US Senator Jack Reed's office as the oldest living Chinese American soldier serving in WWII. He was a son of the late Yam Loo and Choa Wor Wong. He immigrated to the US in 1932. He was the husband of the late Fung Lin whom he was married to for 49 years.
The family would like to thank the VNA Care New England for the excellent care provided to Mr. Lee.
Along with his wife and Mr. and Mrs. Lem Bond Chin, they opened the Islander Chinese Restaurant in Warwick in 1972 and ran it until they sold it in the year 1989. He was a true Chinese elder. He was active in the Chinese On Leung Chinese Merchants Association.
He leaves a son Raymond Lee of Warwick, a daughter, Kim "Jimes" Keegan of Warwick, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He was brother of the late Danny Loo and sister of the late May Chin. His life will be celebrated with calling hours Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. His funeral will be held Thursday at 8:30am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a funeral service at 10:00am. Burial, with military honors, will be in the family lot in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -