LAGOY, PHILLIP J.,
passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1941 to the late Bernard and G. Madeline (Bourbeau) Lagoy in Leominster, MA. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Pratt) Lagoy. Mr. Lagoy was preceded in death by his sons Phillip, Jr. and Joseph and is survived by his daughters Ann-Marie Fontaine and her husband, David of Harrisville, RI and Caroline Brunton and her husband Eric, of Kalamazoo, MI. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Amanda Holleran and her husband, John of Walpole, MA; Derrick Lagoy of Virginia Beach, VA; Kellie Adamson and her husband, Andrew of Maryland; and Daniel Fontaine of Harrisville, RI.
A resident of North Kingstown for over 50 years, Mr. Lagoy was a graduate of St. Michael's College in Winooski, VT in 1962. He enjoyed coaching youth hockey in the East Greenwich Youth Hockey Association and coached Babe Ruth baseball in North Kingstown. An antique car enthusiast for many years, in college he drove a Ford Model A and in recent years attended local car shows to show off his 1976 Mercedes convertible.
As a native New Englander, he has been a Patriots fan since the team was formed, watching games in many of the various venues they played at before calling Foxboro home. Never wavering as a fan, when his kids had their soccer games on Sunday afternoons, he was often seen walking around the fields with his boom box listening to Gil and Gino call the games. He shared his love of all things Patriots with his family.
Also, surviving Mr. Lagoy, are his siblings Stephen, Mary and Martha.
Funeral Friday, July 26th at 10:00am from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Francis deSales Church, School St., North Kingstown. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, July 25th 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Francis de Sales Property Maintenance Fund, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019