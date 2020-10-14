BROWN, PHILLIP L.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Friday , October 9, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally (Trombetti) Brown. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Leander and Gertrude Brown. Mr. Brown worked as a mechanic his entire life; and has been at Family Auto Sales for the past 30 years.
He is survived by his loving children: Steven M. Brown and his wife Cheryl of Greenville and Sherri Pontarelli and her husband Alvin of Johnston and his cherished grandchildren: Steven II , Jimmy and Kaylee.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Thursday 6- 8 pm followed by a funeral service at 8 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: www.kidneyfund.org
Burial will be private.
