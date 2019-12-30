|
Szenher, Phillip
Phillip J. Szenher of Swansea, MA passed away on September 22, 2019 at age 76 after a long illness complicated by pneumonia.
Mr. Szenher was a 1961 graduate of Turners Falls, MA High School, and received a B.A. from Clark University and a Ph.D in English Literature from the University of Connecticut. He taught English Literature and Communications at Roger Williams University from 1969 until retirement in 2006. He was a founding member and chair of the RWU Department of Communications. He also served as chair of the English Department and advisor to the student newspaper during his career. From time to time he was a guest professor for the Department of Historic Preservation: He was a self-educated carpenter and enjoyed reproducing the furniture and buildings of historic America. Mr. Szenher was awarded the honor of RWU Professor Emeritus.
In retirement, Phillip and his wife Nancy opened Goose Lane Farm Artisans, making reproduction wooden artifacts which sold at local museum gift shops. The business grew to include handmade farm tables and restored antiques which sold through the New Bedford Antique Center at the Cove. In collaboration with Olde Colony Artisans, Mr. Szenher made historically accurate sea chests and tavern signs which are owned by historic properties around New England. With a commission from the Sturgis Library in Barnstable, MA, the Szenhers created The Seven Seas, a large mobile of seven whales attached to hanging spars by nautical knot work.
Mr. Szenher was a founding board member of Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol, RI and a longtime volunteer craftsman there and for museums and organizations around New England. He served on the Swansea Land Trust as a board member and engaged in many philanthropic activities.
Mr. Szenher is survived by Nancy, sons Daniel and Matthew, and two grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 30, 2019