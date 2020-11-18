ANDO, PHILOMENA A. (MARRA)

97, of North Providence, passed away at Cherry Hill Manor on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Gaetano Ando. Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late James and Maria (Iannuccilli) Marra.

Mrs. Ando worked for the State of Rhode Island – Division of Enforcement for many years before retiring.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her son, Louis Ando and his wife, Rosalie; her daughter, Ann Ruggieri and her husband John; two sisters, Rose Cambio and Marie Costantino; seven grandchildren, Guy Matthew, Jason, Amanda , Michael and his wife Nicole and James Ando and Annmarie and her husband Michael Monfils and John M. Ruggieri; and four great grandchildren, Dominic, Madison, Julia and Nicholas Ando. She was the sister of the late Lydia Procopio.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Burial will be private and visitation is respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Ando's memory may be made to: Our Lady of Grace Church Memorial Fund, 4 Lafayette St., Johnston, RI 02919 or Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, 399 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI 02911.

A special "thank you" to the chaplain and staff of Beacon Hospice Care, including Alexis, Rebecca R. and Kim for their medical, emotional and spiritual support extended to our mother and entire family. Thank you also to the staff at Cherry Hill Manor for all they did, especially nurses Michelle, Lisa and Denise who provided much support and comfort. We also want to thank nurse Ya Hardey for her , love, compassion and support.



