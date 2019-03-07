|
PARENTE, PHILOMENA M. "PHYLLIS" (CIPOLLA)
88, of 53 Lane A, Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She leaves behind her son Michael A. Parente of Coventry. She was the grandmother of Matthew A. Parente and Ashley D'Amico (Parente). She was the daughter of the late Alfonse and Antoinette Cipolla (Senerchia). Phyllis was the sister of Marie Gibbons, Anthony J. Cipolla, Angela DeCesare and Anita Cipolla.
Phyllis was such an empathetic, loving and warm person. She was a beautiful, loving mother and grandmother. She was always engaging and spirited in her conversations. She loved humor and classical English movies. She welcomed family and friends over and would cook the most delicious meals for them. She enjoyed bantering with all. Over the course of her life, Phyllis was very generous to many people. She was a very giving and loving woman. Before retiring in 1988, Phyllis was employed for 40 years at the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, retiring with the Rank of Captain. She was selflessly devoted to her son, Michael and her two grand grandchildren Matthew and Ashley. She loved her mother and father and was very close and loving to her brother and sisters.
Visiting hours will be Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Warwick will be private. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019